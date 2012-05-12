Morocco Newsline

slot

Thu12222016

Last update04:20:26 PM

Headlines:

Morocco Social Media Connections

Submit to Delicious Submit to Digg Submit to Facebook Submit to Google Bookmarks Submit to Stumbleupon Submit to Twitter
Back Culture Cultural Angle Religion Thousands of Jewish Pilgrims Pray in Morocco

Thousands of Jewish Pilgrims Pray in Morocco

Saturday, 12 May 2012 22:11

User Rating: / 9
PoorBest 

Share Morocco Newsline With A Friend

photo smdlkjqsmldklqmskd336843771765-1-0

Thousands of Jews from MoroccoIsrael and other parts of the world have over the past week carried out an annual pilgrimage to the Islamic nation to honour celebrated rabbis.

Morocco may not be the likeliest of Jewish pilgrim destinations, but the north African nation has for centuries had a vibrant Jewish population and some 1,200 of the faith's pious ancestors are buried in cemeteries here.

In recent days, about 5,000 pilgrims have gathered to pray for peace at sanctuaries and gravesites.

Perhaps the most famous of these burial grounds is that of Amran Ben Diwan, a venerated rabbi who was interred 250 years ago in the mountains of Ouazzane, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) north of the capital Rabat.

Ben Diwan's tomb, nestled in a Jewish cemetery among acres of olive trees, was placed under police guard and only people who had been authorised by Morocco's Jewish community were allowed access.

The pilgrimage will finish Saturday, following five days of prayers and celebration, with pilgrims hurling candles into a large fire by Ben Diwan's tomb.

Morocco's Jewish population dwindled dramatically with the creation of Israel and now only a few thousand remain.

Tunisia has a small Jewish population too, and a famous synagogue there in 2002 was the target of an Al-Qaeda claimed suicide attack that killed 21 people, most of them German tourists.

Many pilgrims have since then given Tunisia a wide berth.

Source: yahoo.com

Philanthropy Post

Morocco-Philanthropy
American Philanthropic Efforts In Morocco

Prescription

Behind every successful Nation Stands a Thriving Women Population
Standing Behind Morocco's Successful Future...

Just ASK

social media Morocco
have a Question about Morocco. Ask our Experts.

Need to Know

Morocco-facts-and-figures
Morocco's Facts and Figures

Videos »

VISIT MYSTIC MOROCCO
VISIT MYSTIC MOROCCO

Site Map